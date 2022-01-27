Suspects charged after officers shot in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Two suspects are facing charges after officers were shot in Ferguson Wednesday. The suspect who died in the incident has been identified as Equan Hopson, 23, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Both St. Louis officers are still in the hospital. One officer remains in critical condition. Police have not yet identified the officers shot Wednesday other than one officer is 28-years-old and the other officer is 25-years-old.

Warrants against August Burns, 23, of Florissant are for unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He has a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Clyde Thomas, 35, of Farmington is charged with resisting arrest and has a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police identified a SUV Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of Rivertrail Court that they believed was involved in a homicide just a few hours earlier. The police vehicles followed the Toyota 4-Runner until it sped off and started weaving in and out of traffic.

The officers then activated their sirens and started chasing the vehicle. The suspects eventually lost control of the SUV and it stopped on West Florissant Avenue at Lang Drive. Everyone got out of the SUV and ran.

At least one suspect fired at officers after they got out of their vehicle. Two officers were injured by the gunfire. Officers returned fire, striking Hopson.

Thomas was arrested near the vehicle. Burns was arrested later.

Burns was wearing an ammunition carrier with shotgun shells when he was arrested. Police say he admitted to having a shotgun with him in the vehicle.

Prior to the shooting, police were investigating an overnight homicide at the Royal Palace Club on Natural Bridge Avenue at Lambdin Avenue. One person was shot in the head at the club around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and died at the scene, while another person was shot in the leg. Police said the 4Runner was wanted relative to the homicide.