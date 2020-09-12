Suspects found with flare gun and air-soft pistol after stealing woman’s car keys

ST. LOUIS – Two teenage male suspects took the keys of a woman’s car in the US Bank parking garage located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue Friday just before 9:00 a.m.

Police said the suspects approached the women and the 18-year-old suspect “displayed a red-colored firearm demanding the keys to to the victim’s vehicle.” The woman handed them the keys and “the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle. After a very brief period the suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.”

Officers saw the suspects on Washington Avenue and detained them.

The 18-year-old suspect was found with a loaded flare gun. The 19-year-old suspect was found with an air-soft pistol. Both suspects were taken into custody.

The victim’s car keys were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.