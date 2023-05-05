ST. LOUIS — Two men are facing murder charges after a fatal shooting in the Central West End Wednesday afternoon. Syntrell Howard, 21, and Ta’Shaun Patterson, 22, were placed under arrest after running from police Wednesday. They remain in police custody and no information about bond has been released.

Officers were called to investigate a shooing Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. They found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Several witnesses gave descriptions of the suspects to police. They found them nearby in a vehicle near Newstead and Forest Park Parkway. Howard and Patterson ran from the vehicle and caught after a chase.

Police say that the suspects confronted the victim about a personal issue in the 4400 Forest Park Parkway Wednesday. The victim ran, and the suspects shot at him as he ran on the sidewalk near North Taylor and Laclede.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. The victim’s identity has not been released to the public. Homicide investigators are still working on this case.