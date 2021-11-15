Suspects in Monday car break-ins at MO Bap wanted for similar incidents

ST. LOUIS – Seven vehicles were broken into in a parking lot at Missouri Baptist Medical Center early Monday morning.

St. Louis County Police said the suspects broke into two pickup trucks in a parking lot at River City Casino at approximately 4:46 a.m. One truck had a firearm stolen from it. Both trucks had broken windows. Town and Country Police Captain Michael DeFoe said the suspects then sped on 270 south toward Missouri Baptist. There, they were spotted by security cameras.

DeFoe said a few of the cars broken into at Missouri Baptist were unlocked, but approximately three or four cars had their windows broken.

St. Louis County Police said the suspects are described as three to four men wearing masks and driving a silver SUV.

DeFoe said he believes the suspects in this incident are the same ones wanted in other recent break-ins across the St. Louis area.