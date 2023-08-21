ST. CHARLES — Police are looking for at least three men accused of stealing money from an ATM last week while it was being serviced. St. Charles Police have released images from surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspects. Call the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300 if you have any information.

Officers were called to the Bank of America location on South 5th Street at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday August, 18 for a report of a robbery. Three men confronted an employee who was servicing the ATM. They were able to access the machine and steal some cash.

Someone driving a silver Nissan Rogue helped the suspects escape. They drove off in the vehicle with stolen plates.

St. Charles Police say that there is an active investigation into this robbery. They are looking for tips from the public that can help bring the suspects to justice.