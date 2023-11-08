ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Following an autopsy on Wednesday, a “suspicious death” in north St. Louis County has been updated to a homicide.
Officers were called to the 12600 block of Columbia Bottom Road around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and discovered a man’s body in a grassy area near the road.
Over the next several hours, detectives collected evidence and surveyed a patch of land that appeared to be burned, although it’s unknown if that’s linked to the investigation.
The county medical examiner ruled that the as-yet-unidentified victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.