KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A suspicious man in a minivan attempting to “entice” two girls has prompted a warning from Kirkwood police. They are asking for more videos or tips about similar incidents.

The incidents happened Tuesday from 3:45 to 4:45 pm near North Geyer Road and Essex Avenue. The girls were walking along the road when the man in a van drove up. He left the area after they refused his advances.

The man is described as heavy, about 40 to 50 years old, with a reddish-brown beard. He was wearing a sky blue colors shirt. The dark-colored minivan is possibly blue. It has a trailer hitch.

Parents should tell kids to report any suspicious activity. Kirkwood police are asking people to review home surveillance video and contact them at (314) 984-6914 with any information.