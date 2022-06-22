WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating after a suspicious person made multiple phone calls and pretended to be one of the city’s officers.

Police say at least two residents received suspicious phone messages from a person Tuesday falsely claiming to be a member of the Webster Groves Police Department and stating the resident needed to call them back.

During the phone call, the suspicious person identified themselves as an “Alicia Driver” and gave a non-police department number as the return number. The Webster Groves Police Department says it does not employ a person by that name.

The police department only uses phone numbers beginning with a 314-963-5xxx or the dispatch center at 314-645-3000. If you received a suspicious call Tuesday, contact the Webster Groves dispatch center.