OAKVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis County police were called to investigate a crash involving an SUV. When they arrived on scene, they saw the vehicle had driven through a home.

The call to police was made just before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. A preliminary investigation unveiled the driver of the SUV was heading eastbound on Forder Rd. when he drove off the road and struck a home on Ringer Road.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police stated the cause of the crash is unkown at the time. Fox 2 reporters are at the scene working to gather more information. Details will be posted here as they come into the newsroom.