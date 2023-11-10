FERGUSON, Mo. – An attempted traffic stop ends with a suspect’s car slamming into an SUV, which flew into a home in Ferguson, interrupting a child’s birthday celebration.

FOX 2 crews were in north county for an unrelated story and saw it all unfold, including the moment the suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators tell FOX 2 that a Calverton Park police officer stopped the driver of a Cadillac along North Florissant Avenue. Police said the Cadillac attempted to take off when it slammed into the SUV, and upon impact, the SUV slammed right into the house. No one was home at the time.

First responders arrived within minutes of the crash to assist the officer behind the traffic stop. The suspect avoiding the traffic stop appeared to have blood on his face.

Lydia Hughes, the driver of the SUV, spoke to FOX 2 right after the encounter on what she recalled.

“I was coming down Florissant Road, driving to take my daughter some cupcakes for her birthday,” she said. “It was a car that police had flagged, and as I’m coming, I guess the car tried to escape from police, hurry up and bust a U-turn. As I’m coming down, he tried to bust a U-turn, and smacked dead into me, which made me go to the left. I tried to put on my brakes, and I couldn’t stop, and I ran into the house.”

One person in the SUV was taken to the hospital via ambulance with apparent minor injuries. Hughes also went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the officer was in this area because of school zone patrols.

Crews have boarded up the front room of the home, which suffered an undisclosed amount of damage.

The man’s name driving the Cadillac has not been released, and it’s unclear what charges he may face. He has not been charged as of Friday evening.