WARRENTON, Mo. – An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.

Firefighters and officers in Warrenton, in addition to other agencies, responded to the incident. Photos from the Warrenton Fire Department’s Facebook page show significant damage to a window door and many pieces of furniture.

City of Warrenton crews investigated the damage along with a fire marshal Monday night. Firefighters were initially concerned about structural damage to the building, but says the foundation is very stable after the collision.

Investigators determined the crash to be accidental. No injuries were reported. Many were evacuated from the hotel when the collision happened Monday night. Crews are working on repairs Tuesday.