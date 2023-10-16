RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman charged in over 20 crimes this year has one more to add to the list. Octavia Bryant is accused of walking out of the Richmond Heights police station and stealing a vehicle from a nearby mechanic’s shop. She was charged Thursday with felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

Court documents state that Bryant walked out of the Richmond Heights Police Municipal Complex on July 14, 2023 at around 12:30 p.m. She walked across the street to the Telle Tire shop and asked employees for a ride to the MetroLink station. They told her no, and went back to work. They later discovered that keys to a 2016 Nissan Rogue were missing. It appears that she drove off in the vehicle.

Police found the stolen SUV a few hours later at a Hazelwood apartment complex. The address was connected to some of her previous arrests. She was later identified in a line-up by witnesses from Telle Tire.

Bryant has been charged since this in happened in July with shoplifting, stealing, and property damage. One of her charges includes an escape from police custody.

This case is being held for a grand jury.