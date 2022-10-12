ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for an SUV possibly tied to a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. Investigators say Marquist Murray, 38, was rushed to the hospital after the collision, but he died from his injuries.

The wanted vehicle is believed to be a white GMC Yukon, a model between 2000 and 2006. Police say the vehicle suffered damage to the front driver side and is missing a position of the front driver side headlight due to the collision.

More details remain limited. The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any additional information tied with the investigation, contact the department at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).