ST. LOUIS – The ownership group for Sweetie Pie’s, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.

The Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust location, which stood in the 3600 block of Delmar Boulevard, closed doors on Sept. 25, citing eminent domain.

A social media post from last month, as well as multiple signs, read as followed:

“We are closing to make room for the more than $400 million Cochran Veterans Hospital Expansion. We thank each and every one of you for your 25 years of support.”

Now, many assets from that Sweetie Pie’s location are being auctioned off through BCL Auction, an auction house service based in St. Louis. Two rounds of auctions run through Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Items up for auction include kitchen equipment, tables, chair and utensils. Bidders can also get their hands on some signature items, such as a Sweetie Pie’s lighted sign and a set of double-entry doors.

“People may be interested in taking home a piece of this iconic restaurant before it is gone forever,” says Bill Cockrun in a statement to FOX 2 on the auction.

Prior to the restaurant closing, a federal jury convicted the son of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurant founder, James Timothy Norman, at the center of a 2016 murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew. Norman and the Montgomery family were previously the subjects of a reality show produced by Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network called, “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”