ST. LOUIS – Testimonies resume Monday, September 12 in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial.

Federal agents took the stand on Friday, September 9. Evidence presented Friday outlined records from five phones, including two prepaid phones, activated on the day Andre Montgomery Jr. was shot to death.

FBI agents said three of those phones were connected with Norman.

FBI agents also said Norman lied to investigators about where he was when Montgomery was killed. He told them he was in California, but records from the pre-paid phones show him in the vicinity of Chase Park Plaza hotel around 4:00 p.m. and at a U.S. Bank off of Lindell Boulevard around 5:00 p.m.

Tower Records also shows him making multiple calls to exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, who has been convicted of helping Norman find Montgomery in order to kill him. Norman also called Travell Hill several times – who is the convicted hitman. FBI investigators explained that the morning after the murder, the phones were no longer in service and the last traced activity came just before midnight near Memphis, Tennessee.

Montgomery was shot to death in March 2016 at an address off of Natural Bridge Road. He was Norman’s nephew and was also part of the reality show on the Oprah Winfrey Network about their family business, Sweetie Pie’s.

Police shared that Norman was the sole beneficiary of a $450,000 life insurance policy for his nephew.

Testimony continues Monday, September, 12. The trial is expected to wrap up on Wednesday, September 14.