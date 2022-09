ST. LOUIS – You will have to get your baked chicken dinner or oxtails from Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust by this Sunday.

The owner of the popular soul food restaurant posted to Facebook that the last Missouri location will close at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25 until further notice. Founder Robbie Montgomery said they are closing to make room for a $400 million Cochran Veterans Hospital expansion.

Montgomery thanked customers for 25 years of support and said they hope to serve you in the future.