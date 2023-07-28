ST. LOUIS – There’s not much stopping Cardinals fans from coming down to the ballpark.

“We are not backing out,” said Phillip Pearl, a Cardinals fan. “We are Cardinals fans. We are coming to the game.”

Even if it’s the hottest game they’ve ever been to.

“It’s pretty steamy out today,” said Rachel Welker, a Cubs fan.

It’s nothing new for these fans.

“We grew up when it was this hot, and we didn’t have air conditioning, so it’s not a big deal now,” said Steven Weibring.

Eva Weibring, one of the many Cardinals fans prepared for the heat. Her tickets had her in the shade, plus she brought a personal fan and a cooling towel.

“It’s pretty warm,” Eva said. “It’s nice that there’s a breeze.”

Fans are just as ready for the heat as they are for a Cardinals win.

“The heat is hot, but you know what the Cardinals are playing the Cubs, and the Cubs are going down tonight,” Pearl said.

The stadium is also ready to welcome fans during this heatwave with water coolers set up for fans and ushers looking for signs of heatstroke with extra medics on hand.

“I’m glad that they are doing that for us,” Eva said.

Fans said braving the heat for a couple of hours is all worth it as long as the Cardinals come out on top.

“I was dreading it a little bit, but we are looking forward to a Cardinal win tonight,” Ted Middleton, a Cardinals fan.