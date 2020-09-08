Swimmers take one final splash on Labor Day to beat the heat

BALLWIN, Mo. – The North Aquatic Center in Ballwin closed for the season Monday evening. Many pools did not open for the summer due to COVID-19, but with a reduced capacity, North Aquatic Center opened to let some people beat the summer heat.

The reduced capacity allowed 315 swimmers inside at a time. Some swimmers had to wait momentarily out the gates on Labor Day because the facility was at capacity.

“Just trying to enjoy Labor Day, it’s a beautiful day, sunshine it’s one of the last days of summer and the last day the pool’s open, so want to make the most of it,” said Pam Watson, Ballwin resident.

“It’s kind of our last hoorah for the summer before we buckle down for school and work and back to the doldrums of fall and winter,” said Edward Harlowe, aquatic center attendee.

Now, some people are counting down until Memorial Day weekend.

“Only 6 more months until it gets warm again,” said Harlowe. “Our favorite season is summer, the days start getting shorter, the weather starts getting colder.”

While the pool is closed for humans, dogs are allowed to jump into the pools at the North Aquatic Center on Wednesday. The annual dog swim is split into two sessions, 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:15-7:45 p.m. The cost to attend is $10.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and humans are required to wear a face mask.