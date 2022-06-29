ST. LOUIS – Health officials are urging people to get tested for syphilis after a spike in cases around St. Louis and Missouri in recent years.

St. Louis city and county health officials are urging people to get tested for syphilis if they are sexually active or considering pregnancy. Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that could lead to serious complications if untreated. While syphilis can be treated and cured with antibiotics, health leaders say many cases go undiagnosed and untreated.

“A single case of congenital syphilis is heartbreaking because it is completely preventable,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Acting Director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health. “Given the high rates of syphilis in the Saint Louis region, I urge all those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to get themselves and their partners tested immediately.”

The St. Louis County Health Department reports a spike in syphilis and congenital syphilis cases over the past five years. In 2021, there were 11 cases of congenital syphilis in St. Louis County and 11 cases in St. Louis City. Compared to 2017, the county had only three such cases, and the city had one case.

Syphilis cases are also on the rise statewide. New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows, from 2015 to 2021, the number of syphilis cases in statewide increased by 259 percent. Missouri reported 63 congenital syphilis cases reported in 2021, the state’s highest total since 1994.

“Our goal is to have zero new cases of congenital syphilis in St. Louis – not even one,” said Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, the Director of the St. Louis City Department of Health. “The rates of syphilis among women of childbearing age are rising faster than any other group – and this has led to the unfortunate rise in congenital syphilis as well. We are committed to working with our public health and healthcare partners across the region to increase knowledge, screening, and treatment of syphilis to eliminate congenital syphilis.”

Syphilis testing and treatment are available for free or at low cost in various locations around St. Louis City and St. Louis County. For more information about services in the city, click here. For more information about services in the county, click here.