SZA arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS – R&B singer SZA has announced that her ‘The S.O.S’ tour is expanding through Europe and is extending in North America. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the 30+ shows Wednesday, October 11. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 14, at noon.

SZA was born in St. Louis, and her sophomore album, S.OS., holds the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States.

The S.O.S. Europe Tour Dates

Thurs. Jun. 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon. Jun 5. – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed. Jun. 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri. Jun. 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sun. Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tues. Jun. 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Thurs. Jun. 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat. Jun. 17 – London, UK – The O2

Sun. Jun. 18 – London, UK – The O2

Wed. Jun. 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

The S.O.S. North American Tour Dates

Wed. Sept. 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri. Sept. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun. Sept. 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tues. Sept. 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thurs. Sept. 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat. Sept. 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun. Oct. 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed. Oct. 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri. Oct. 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat. Oct. 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tues. Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed. Oct. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat. Oct. 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun. Oct. 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed. Oct. 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thurs. Oct. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun. Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon. Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thurs. Oct. 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat. Oct. 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun. Oct. 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center