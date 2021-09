WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A McDonald’s in Wentzville is selling T-shirts to honor fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz.

Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in Kabul in the Aug. 26 bombing.

The T-shirts are available at the 766 West Pearce location for $20 and are available while supplies last.

The shirts pay tribute to Schmitz with “We Will Never Forget” and “In Memory of Jared Schmitz” printed on them.



All proceeds go to the Schmitz family.