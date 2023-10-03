(KTVI) – There’s a limited-time deal available for taco lovers unlike many others: You can score 30 Taco Bell tacos for just $10, starting this month.

Taco Bell is bringing back its digital taco subscription known as Taco Lover’s Pass. Taco Bell rewards members can sign up for the promotion through the Taco Bell app on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Those who sign up then can redeem one of several tacos per day for 30 consecutive days, all for $10. The promotion can only be purchased on Tuesday or Wednesday, the latter marking National Taco Day.

Fans can stick to a personal favorite or expand their taste horizons by selecting any of following options on any given day:

Crunchy Taco Crunchy Taco Supreme Soft Taco Soft Taco Supreme Spicy Potato Soft Taco Doritos® Locos Tacos Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme Toasted Breakfast Tacos (during breakfast hours)

Once purchased, Taco Bell said, “a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days.”

The Taco Lover’s Pass will be available to those who purchase it starting on Oct. 12. For more information, click here.