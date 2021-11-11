Taco Circus closing south St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Taco Circus has announced that they will be closing after dinner service on Saturday, November 20. The quirky restaurant serves Tex-Mex food and anchors a popular corner in south St. Louis. It is on Southwest near the intersection with Kingshighway.

“The steps of shuttering a restaurant are truly surreal. It is part apology of unrealized promises. There are hopes that fade. Your best efforts go unnoticed as they are repeatedly buried under the rubble of fires that were not extinguished properly. You readjust your expectations. And you scramble. I thought we would be out of business by October 2020, so we made it a year past the date I initially predicted. Ultimately, this location is upside down. Could I save it? Maybe, but there are some serious issues that need to be fixed. And I think I would rather just move on than ask for help to throw more money at it,” writes owner Christian Ethridge.

They moved to the corner in 2019 after closing their location in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The larger space allowed them to serve many more guests.

The Yelp reviews are very positive and some of the comments give you a feel for how much patrons will miss the place.

“The menu notes that some items are “Texas Sized” They are NOT lying!!!! These items are to be shared or at the least leftovers will be taken home for a couple meals,” writes Theresa R.

“Not to be dramatic, but I think this is my new favorite texmex/mexican food in stl. They advertise as being an Austin tex next place and I’ve you’ve ever been to Austin, you can tell they hit the nail on the head! The decor is weird and vibey, the menu is creative, but still has Tex mex classics,” writes Midori G.

They also have a counter inside Tropical Liqueurs in The Grove. It is not clear what will happen to that location.