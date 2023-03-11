ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Battlehawks fans are ready for the return of football to St. Louis on Sunday.

“Let’s show the XFL that this is the number one city,” said Chris Grayer, a BattleHawks fan with tickets for Sunday’s first home game. He drove to St. Louis from Tennessee to support the team.

The Battlehawks are hosting a tailgate party before Sunday’s 3 p.m. game and other area venues, including Ballpark Village, are ready to welcome fans on Sunday.

“It’s so exciting,” said BattleHawks fan Kathleen McGuire. “This is exactly what St. Louis needs right now.”

The team recently announced ticket sales expanded to the upper level of The Dome at America’s Center for Sunday’s game.

BattleHawks fan Lou McGuire was buying tickets on Saturday. He said, “Most people in St. Louis know that St. Louis is a great sports town.”

Mike Morreale lives in Chesterfield and drove downtown Saturday to buy tickets for Sunday’s game. He said, I wouldn’t be surprised if they pack the house for football all season long here.”