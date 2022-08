Wet, bright leaves of maple lie on the grass.

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is now offering a series of guided fall color and river road history tours in Grafton and Elsah.

The first-ever fall colors and river road history tours are 20-passenger guided shuttle tours that will highlight the stunning fall colors found on the river bluffs. Tours will begin and end at the Grafton Sky Tour.

Tickets are $27.50 per person and must be purchased in advance.