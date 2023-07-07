DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. – An inviting front yard welcomes you to the 2023 edition of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

“This would be a great home for a young family. It’s got four bedrooms, two and a half baths. Two stories, a big basement, a big backyard,” said Elizabeth Kozeny, a development specialist at St. Jude. “It would be perfect for a young family or, you know, a growing family.”

The home, valued at $700,000 will go to one lucky winner next month, and tickets are going fast.

“There are less than 700 tickets left. We sell a total of 16,000 tickets, where at the end of this, we’re going to raise $1.6 million to support the life-saving mission of St. Jude,” Kozeny said. “But there’s only 700 tickets left, and they go really, really fast, so if you want to purchase a ticket, you should do so as soon as possible before they’re gone.”

This is the 13th year of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in the St. Louis region, and it wouldn’t be possible without help from others.

“We are so grateful with our partnership with Fischer Homes. This is our third year being partnered with them for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway,” Kozeny said. “It takes the entire community from all of their subcontractors who are putting in the lights to the floors to even the people who are staging the home. Everything is donated, which is huge in what makes this possible and allows us to raise a full $1.6 million to support St. Jude.”

Before you buy a $100 ticket, you can come to see the house for yourself on weekends now through August 13. On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Anticipation will increase as the drawing nears.

“I think that’s what the exciting part of this is that the whole community gets behind us,” Kozeny said. “Everybody knows that come early June the tickets are going to go on sale, and people get really, really excited.”

FOX 2 will have the drawing live on August 17.