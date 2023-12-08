ST. LOUIS – A Missouri Lottery player who won $1.3 million was in such shock that he headed straight to church, where his wife was, to show her the new retirement money they just won.

“I looked at it, and I was shocked,” he said. His wife was in church, so he said, “Let me go to church.”

When he arrived, the winner said that his wife thought something was wrong but instead shared his excitement. He told her, “Well, we’ve got a little bit of retirement money.”

His winning ticket, purchased at QuikTrip, 2791 Dunn Road in St. Louis, matched all six Lotto numbers drawn on Aug. 26 to win the $1.3 million jackpot: 3, 9, 10, 20, 34 and 41.

Lotto is an in-state draw game, with drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday evening at 8:59 p.m. Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is estimated at $3.9 million.

To win the lotto jack pot, you have to get all six of the six numbers matched. The chances of winning the lotto grand prize are 3,529,526, which is a 0.0028% chance of winning.