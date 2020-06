KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Since 1865, there have been only three African Americans to serve on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education. Come Monday, Nikole Shurn will officially swear in as the fourth, making her the second black woman to get elected since Kathy Harris in 2001.

Kirkwood now, for the first time in school history, will have two black board members serving at the same time. Darnel Frost, president of the board, is excited to have Shurn as a new addition to the team.