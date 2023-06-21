ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – One of the largest housing developments in years may be coming to St. Charles County, but residents and wildlife advocates are worried how it will affect a popular conservation area.

Developers want to build a 356-acre subdivision with over 550 homes alongside the Highway D-D corridor, west of O’Fallon. Homes in the ‘Tall Tree’ subdivision would cost between $375,000 to $1 million, but residents said they have multiple concerns.

One is increased traffic on the two-lane rural highway. Another is how it will affect the nearby August Busch Conservation area, which is a popular spot for hiking, fishing, and bird-watching.

They’re arguing the development should be smaller.

They’ll voice those arguments to the County Zoning Division at their meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the Family Arena.