ST. LOUIS – When the Chabad of Greater St. Louis first started a public menorah lighting in St. Louis more than 40 years ago, the candelabra was 15 feet tall. But in the decades since, the menorah has doubled in size.

“Bigger is better,” Chabad of Greater St. Louis Regional Director Rabbi Yosef Landa said.

The new 29-foot menorah is the tallest of its kind west of the Mississippi, according to Landa. The menorah will be lit on Thursday, the first day of Hanukkah, at 6 p.m. at Kiener Plaza.

“There’s a lot of hate out there and the best response to hate is more Jewishness,” Landa said. “And more celebration of it, so we think this is a great idea and a wonderful time to do that.”

Landa expects about 200 people to show up for Thursday night’s celebration.

For a full list of the public menorah lighting ceremonies across St. Louis, you can visit the Chabad of Greater St. Louis website.