BALLWIN, Mo. – A teenager is accused of assaulting a Target employee in Ballwin as he tried to steal an Xbox gaming console from the store earlier this month.

Prosecutors have charged Jayshawn Flaketurner, 19, with fourth-degree assault, attempted stealing and resisting arrest in the investigation. The incident unfolded on July 12, 2023.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Flaketurner asked to buy an Xbox at the store and an employee retrieved on from a locked case. Investigators say Flaketurner tried to use an invalid gift card, so the employee canceled the transaction.

When the clerk attempted to put the Xbox back in the case, Flaketurner reportedly jumped on the employee and took him down on his back. After that, he left the store and ran toward a U-Haul in the parking lot, which drove away from the scene.

Police quickly pulled over the U-Haul. Flaketurner escaped the vehicle, and a police dog later found him hiding in a bush.

The employee suffered some scratches, but avoided serious injuries, per court documents.

Flaketurner is jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in his case on Aug. 14, according to Missouri court records. If convicted, he could spend up to four years in prison.