FLORISSANT, Mo. – Two women face felony charges after they allegedly used pepper spray on a Target employee in Florissant to steal several items.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Kenecia Smith, 27, and Janielle Phillips, 33, with multiples felonies in the robbery. Both are also accused of speeding away from police with a child in their car after the theft.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Smith and Phillips took merchandise from a Target store and were trying to leave without paying for the items. Police say Smith’s 6-year-old son was with them inside the store. When approached by a Target staff members, one of the two took out pepper-spray and used it on the employee.

Florissant police promptly tried to stop both women in the parking, but they took off quickly. Per court documents, Smith drove at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, while her son was in the front passenger seat.

“Robbing a store by pepper-spraying store staff is unacceptable,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Doing this while with a child – then endangering the child by fleeing the police at high speeds – makes it that much dangerous for our community and the child.”

Smith and Phillips are both charged with second-degree robbery and resisting arrest. Smith is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The court has set a $50,000 cash-only bond in both women’s cases. If convicted, both could spend up to 15 years in prison.