ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers and local brewers will gather this weekend for a one-of-a-kind summer beer festival in south St. Louis.

The fourth annual Summer SMaSH Home Brew Bottle Competition and Beer Tasting Festival is planned Saturday afternoon at The Stellar Hog at 5623 Leona Street.

Organizers say guests can taste more than 30 beers from local brewers. The event includes unlimited homebrew samples, a custom souvenir tasting cup and a tasting scorecard. Beer lovers will have a chance to vote for their favorite drinks as part of the People’s Pour competition.

Brewers will also submit their best single malt and single hop recipe as part of a bottle competition sanctioned by the Beer Judge Certification Program.

If you would like to partake in the festivities, tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.