Taste in Ferguson event still good-to-go, now offering food-to-go

FERGUSON, Mo. – The eighth annual Taste in Ferguson is taking bite-sized bits of area restaurants and boxing them up together this coming Sunday.

“We have 14 restaurants that are participating and guests will get their tickets and come to the Savoy Banquet Center on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.,” says Linda Lipka, co-founder of The Taste in Ferguson. “They’ll be able to come to the parking lot, come to the table, show us they have a ticket, and then they will put the food into their car and they get to go home and enjoy 14 individually-packaged samples from all these restaurants.”

The packages are all recyclable, says Linda Lipka and her husband John. The couple, along with Bob and Peggy McGartland, are behind Angels at Work, a 501c3 non-profit organization in memory of Samantha Lipka and Robbie McGartland.

The group gives scholarships every year in north St. Louis County to high school students.

“I think the thing is we didn’t want to lose our momentum,” says John Lipka, co-founder of The Taste in Ferguson. “We’ve been doing it for the past seven years and have had a festival like atmosphere with over 1,500 people on this very parking lot. We didn’t want to lose that momentum and keep it going and really continue the scholarships to the kids and do the good work in the community.”

The couple helped open the second Hope House in Jennings two years ago.

Thirteen years ago, they started offering scholarships. On Wednesday afternoon, they’re gearing up for Sunday’s event.

Centene Charitable Foundation and Emerson are sponsoring Taste in Ferguson.

Tickets are on sale at www.thetasteinferguson.com. The sale will close Thursday at midnight so they can get the orders in for the food from locations like Reds BBQ, Just Chicken, Drake’s Place, Paul’s Market, and more.

“When you buy a ticket, you know that your ticket is financially supporting these participating restaurants,” says Linda Lipka. “Then you also know that all the proceeds go to these scholarship funds and support these kids in north county, Ferguson-area that are also struggling with COVID and their scholastic opportunities and everything else. We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to keep everybody moving forward.”