Taste of Black St. Louis returning for third year

ST. LOUIS – The Taste of Black St. Louis (TOBSTL) is returning for the third year.

The event will take place over three days, Sept. 10-12, with a networking mixer on Sept. 9. The main three day event will hosted at The City Foundry STL from noon to 9p.m. The Connect and Sip networking event will be hosted at the Covene Event Space from 6 to 7p.m.

TOBSTL desires to shine a light on black culinary talent and black owned business in St. Louis. They will host over 60 vendors. The event will have culinary demos, chef battles, and more. A variety of musical talent will be provided to set the tone for the festival.

“I wanted to create something for our culture that celebrated the history of African American chefs,” says Aisha James, Founder of the Taste of Black St. Louis

Festival tickets are free for everyone. Single day VIP tickets will be available for $50 and three day VIP access for $125.

For more details about the event and VIP bonuses, as well as ticket purchases, visit here