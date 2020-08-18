Taste of Maplewood still a-go despite COVID

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – There’s no denying the effect COVID-19 has had on small businesses and that’s why the Mid County Chamber of Commerce says the Taste of Maplewood must go on.

Instead of a single day of celebration, the Taste of Maplewood will be a week-long from August 19 to August 26 to help spread out the crowd.

The stores will have limited capacity while some will move their merchandise outside.

They’ll also practice social distancing and have sanitation stations among other measures.

If you’d like to pick up a punchcard you can get them at the Mid County Chamber of Commerce or anyone of the 18 participating businesses in Maplewood.