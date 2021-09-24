Taste of St. Louis returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis favorite is back this year and ready to serve up tasty food all weekend long.

Taste of St. Louis will run through the weekend at Ballpark Village. There will be plenty of food as well as live entertainment.

The lineup of more than 20 eateries will include some of the most well-known and up-and-coming restaurants in the area.

Some of the restaurants that will be at the event include T’s kitchen, Kimchi Guys, and Pappy’s smokehouse. As always there’s a lot of variety, so, there will be something for everyone.

“What’s really cool about this is people will get to go around and get a little taste of some different restaurants in town,” organizer Nick Vogt said.

“More than anything, we’re just excited to see the community come out to be able to have something to look forward to around town. I’m sure everyone is tired of being stuck inside not doing much.“

For more information, visit the event’s website.