Taste of St. Louis to take place at Ballpark Village this September

ST. LOUIS – The “Taste of St. Louis” is returning after being canceled by the pandemic last year.

Organizers told the Post-Dispatch that the annual festival featuring food from local restaurants, live music, and more will take place at Ballpark Village Downtown on September 24 through September 26.

The 25 restaurants taking part will be announced about a month before the event.

The festival moved back to the city in 2019 under new ownership after five years in Chesterfield.

