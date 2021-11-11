Taurid meteor shower could produce 10-15 visible fireballs tonight

ST. LOUIS – If you can get away from city lights this evening and find an unobstructed view of a clear night sky, you’ll have a decent chance to see some streaking fireballs courtesy of the Northern Taurids meteor shower.

The Northern Taurids shower is active from mid-October September to early December. Its peak is the overnight hours from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12. The best time to see these meteors will be after midnight tonight.

“The Taurids (both branches) are rich in fireballs and are often responsible for an increased number of fireball reports from September through November,” the American Meteor Society writes.

The Southern Taurids already had their peak activity on the night of Nov. 4-Nov. 5, though they’ll remain active until to same time in early December.

Both Taurids showers are made up of debris from the comet 2P/Encke. We notice this on Earth as the planet passes through the meteor stream and the debris burns up as it enters the atmosphere.