ST. LOUIS – Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police say a gunman shot a taxicab driver in the arm around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Thomas Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The victim told police he was traveling near the intersection of Thomas Street and Webster Avenue when he got into a verbal argument with a man driving a great Dodge Durango. Police say the suspect drove away, but made a U-Turn. While driving on the opposite side of the road, he reportedly fired several shots at the victim.

Investigators say the victim returned fire and shot at the suspect one time, though it’s unclear whether the suspect was struck. The suspect took off from the scene after shots were fired. The victim is hospitalized, though injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you happen to have any information, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.