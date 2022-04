ST. LOUIS – A strike was averted at five St. Louis Catholic high schools.

Teachers reached an agreement with the Archdiocese of St. Louis on a new three-year deal. The contract was approved by members at four of the schools. Those include Bishop DuBourg, Rosati-Kain, St. Mary’s High Schools in St. Louis, and St. Pius X High School in Festus.

Teachers at Cardinal Ritter College Prep are scheduled to vote next week after returning from spring break.