ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A complete closure of a stretch of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County could get in the way of residents’ weekend plans.

Crews will close all lanes of 270 near the old Lindbergh Bridge in Hazelwood starting at 9 p.m. Friday in order to tear it down. The old Lindbergh Bridge no longer carries traffic. Instead, MoDOT crews have built a new interchange. Much of that interchange will open on Friday and help with traffic detours this weekend.

This is all part of MoDOT’s ongoing $278 million project to make major improvements to 270 in the north St. Louis County area. Those improvements are designed to reduce traffic jams and increase safety.

All lanes on 270 should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.