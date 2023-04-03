ST. LOUIS – British pop duo Tears For Fears announced that their ‘Tipping Point Pat II’ tour is kicking off this June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 22 shows Thursday, July 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m.
The band is widely-recognized for their songs ‘Everybody Wants To Run The World,’ ‘Shout,’ and ‘Woman In Chains.’ They’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
Tipping Point Pat II tour schedule
- Fri. Jun. 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Sat. Jun. 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Mon. Jun. 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thurs. Jun. 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Fri. Jun. 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
- Sun. Jul. 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Wed. Jul. 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Fri. Jul. 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
- Sat. Jul. 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tues. Jul. 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Thurs. Jul. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
- Fri. Jul. 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Sun. Jul. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Mon. Jul. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Thurs. Jul. 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat. Jul. 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Mon. Jul. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
- Wed. Jul. 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Thurs. Jul. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat. Jul. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
- Tues. Aug. 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Wed. Aug. 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl