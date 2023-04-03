ST. LOUIS – British pop duo Tears For Fears announced that their ‘Tipping Point Pat II’ tour is kicking off this June. The Hollywood Amphitheatre will host one of the 22 shows Thursday, July 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m.

The band is widely-recognized for their songs ‘Everybody Wants To Run The World,’ ‘Shout,’ and ‘Woman In Chains.’ They’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Tipping Point Pat II tour schedule

Fri. Jun. 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sat. Jun. 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon. Jun. 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thurs. Jun. 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri. Jun. 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Sun. Jul. 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed. Jul. 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri. Jul. 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat. Jul. 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tues. Jul. 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Thurs. Jul. 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Fri. Jul. 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Sun. Jul. 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon. Jul. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thurs. Jul. 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat. Jul. 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon. Jul. 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wed. Jul. 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thurs. Jul. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat. Jul. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Tues. Aug. 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Wed. Aug. 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl