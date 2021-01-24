Technical difficulties cause St. Louis mayor candidates’ virtual forum to end early

ST. LOUIS – The four candidates for mayor of St. Louis, three Democrats and a Republican, held a virtual forum Saturday.

The forum was scheduled so all four candidates could come to address the public and answer questions from the community.

However, technical difficulties abruptly ended that session highlighting just one of the factors impacting this year’s election.

All 4 contenders, including City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderman President Lewis Reed, Alderman Cara Spencer, and Utility Executive and Businessman Andrew Jones are having to navigate virtual campaigning and the electoral process.

With the forum crashing, none of the candidates were able to present their views or answer questions that would allow voters to gain a better understanding of their policies.

For the first time ever, all candidates will compete in a single non-partisan primary on March 2.

Though many voters know the party affiliation of each candidate, it will not be listed on the ballot and voters are able to vote for more than one candidate.