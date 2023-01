ST. LOUIS – Ted Drewes, the longtime St. Louis staple famous for frozen custard, will take a brief winter break after this weekend.

The Ted Drewes location at 6726 Chippewa Street will close for a month after serving customers on Sunday. It will reopen on Feb. 9.

If you’re craving Ted Drewes, make sure to stock up on your favorite concretes, quarts, and pints on Sunday.