ST. LOUIS — The Ted Drewes have opened their Christmas tree lot for the holiday season. In this part of the country, many families have made it a practice to do this.

From Black Friday right up until Christmas Eve, they sell trees. But be warned, they usually sell out by the middle of December.

They have 450 different trees from which you can choose. Mary and Charlie Mack took their twin babies, who are now five months old, to opening day.

The owners claim that their most beautiful trees are collectively referred to as the “Dottie Tree” after Ted junior’s wife.