Ted Drewes on Chippewa still opens despite truck crashing into it Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night around 9 p.m., a wayward driver created an obstacle for the home of the frozen concrete after crashing into the side of the 91-year-old St. Louis business.

“I didn’t expect anything like this, this morning or last night,” the owner of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard Travis Dillon said. “Someone has run into the back of the building, unfortunately. We were still able to open as is tradition to do so before valentine’s day. So, we’re continuing that.”

Travis Dillon said police told him a driver fell asleep at the wheel and veered off Chippewa heading West into the side of Ted Drewes building, causing damage to the freezer inside.

“The freezer itself,” Dillon said. “We are fortunate no one was hurt and we’re so happy about that. The back part of our building is the freezer part and we depend on the freezer tremendously. But fortunately, we can use a portion of that freezer still today and we’re doing what we can do with the damaged part.”

By midday, the hole was patched up and Ted Drewes was back open in time for Valentine’s Day.

With social distancing keeping customers spaced apart, this is one of the more memorable openings for this St. Louis landmark.

“I’m so glad the front part wasn’t damaged and our plans for opening wasn’t foiled,” Dillon said.