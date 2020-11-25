Ted Drewes parking lot lined with Christmas trees, all waiting to go home

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – ‘Twas the day before Thanksgiving; Christmas trees were lined at Ted Drewes with care, ready for families soon to be there.

Windows at Ted Drewes have been open all year serving up the custard, and now, the parking lot is stocked with pines. All are ready to go home starting Friday, with the official opening.

“It’s a great thing to be able to eat custard, like a hot fudge Sunday with pecans, and then walk around the tree lot to get your tree for this year,” said Travis Dillion, owner of Ted Drewes.

This tradition began over 60 years ago.

“Ya know, back in the 60s, the custard business wasn’t really covering the income for the families,” Dillon said. “So, we thought of something because we’d have to close the custard stand down. So, Ted and his family decided to sell Christmas trees in the winter to supplement the income for the year.”

There are a few changes this year. All employees and customers are asked to mask up while picking out the tree. The shop already implements safety protocols on the soft serve side of the business, by creating plexiglass dividers for customers.

Tree options include: Fraser fir, balsam fir, Scots pine, and white pine. And nothing pairs better with ice cream, hot fudge, and family time than the smell of the fresh pines.

“Oh my goodness, it’s like heaven sometimes, because this time of year when we bring down the Balsam firs from Canada, I just miss that smell,” Dillon said. “The Balsam firs, as soon as you get it in your house, I’d say within 30 minutes, your whole house will smell like a Balsam fir tree.”

Along with trees, the lot is also selling wreathes and roping. Their busiest days are usually the two weekends after Thanksgiving, especially if there is nice weather.