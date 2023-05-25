ST. LOUIS – Ted Drewes Frozen Custard is set to reopen its South Grand location this weekend, a spot the franchise calls a “hidden gem” of St. Louis.

Ted Drewes will reopen its stand at 4224 South Grand Boulevard in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Friday.

Starting Memorial Day and through the summertime, the South Grand location will be open from 2-10 p.m. on a daily basis.

“Thank you all for being patient with us in the last few seasons as we worked through the pandemic and staffing issues. If ever there was a sign that the world is “getting back to normal” this is it!,” said Ted Drewes via Facebook.

Ted Drewes also has a location at 6726 Chippewa St. that is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Throughout the years, the Ted Drewes Frozen Custard brand has grown with an annual Christmas tree sale, samples at select grocery stores and a tradition to hand orders of frozen custard upside-down. For more information, click here.