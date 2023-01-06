ST. LOUIS – Believe Bar, a soccer-themed pop-up bar inspired by popular TV series Ted Lasso, has taken over the Open Concept in The Grove. Believe Bar is an open-concept bar where clients can enjoy a soccer-themed bar experience

It is a social club-themed pop-up bar with endless beverages. The cover charge is $29 online or $40 at the door, and attendees can drink as much as they want for as long as they can bear.

Ted Lasso is a television comedy series that tells the story of Ted Lasso, a small-time American football coach who gets hired to lead a professional soccer team in the English Premier League.

The show follows Ted as he deals with the challenges of coaching a team in a new country and tries to win the hearts of the players and fans at the same time.

The show is well-known for its heartfelt writing, relatable characters, and comedic situations. Critics have complimented it for demonstrating the value of healthy relationships, teamwork, and kindness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The refurbished bar area includes a Ted Lasso-inspired locker room and bar with seating for up to 300 people, six massive HD TV screens, and a 3,000-square-foot terrace that has been transformed into a soccer stadium with a 100-inch projector screen for games.

Believe Bar is open Thursday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and during select soccer games at 4130 Manchester in the Grove. Customers can view the menu and reserve a reservation at the Believe Bar website.